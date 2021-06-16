A Meadville man has pleaded no contest to a charge of ethnic intimidation in connection with a fight last year in the city.
Meadville Police Department initially charged Robert Alan Beck with ethnic intimidation and terroristic threats as well as summary charges of harassment, disorderly conduct, obscene or profane language, and causing a disturbance for the May 24, 2020, incident on Poplar Street.
Beck, 55, pleaded no contest to a felony count of ethnic intimidation Tuesday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas before President Judge John Spataro. Beck had been scheduled to go on trial this week in county court on all charges.
With the no contest plea to ethnic intimidation, all the other charges filed against Beck won't be prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.
In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.
Beck could face up to seven years in prison on the ethnic intimidation charge when he is sentenced this fall. However, the DA's office is recommending a sentence of 30 days in jail with another two months house arrest.
Beck was charged with threatening a man and woman "with malicious intention toward (their) race and color" in the 300 block of Poplar Street on the evening of May 24, according to court documents. Beck said he would burn down the business the man and woman planned to open, started a fight with bystanders and punched the man in the face, according to court documents He also yelled obscenities and racial slurs during the altercation, according to court documents.
Beck remains free on $15,000 bond awaiting sentencing Sept. 3 by Judge Spataro.