TITUSVILLE — No charges will be filed in connection with the February death of a pedestrian in downtown Titusville.
Margaret Proano, 57, was struck by a vehicle at 5:51 a.m. Feb. 17 while she was crossing in the 400 block of South Franklin Street.
Titusville Police Department, Titusville Fire Department and EmergyCare Ambulance Service all were called to the scene.
Proano was transported by EmergyCare to Titusville Area Hospital’s emergency room where she succumbed to her injuries about 90 minutes after the incident.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled Proano’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
The investigation has been completed and no charges will be filed, according to a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by Dustin LeGoullon, Titusville’s public safety commissioner.
Throughout the investigation, police collected evidence and took multiple photos and measurements of the scene, the statement said. Police also gathered videos from local businesses and obtained data from the vehicle involved.
“The operator of the vehicle did cooperate with all facets of the investigation,” the statement said.
“After reviewing the evidence, it was determined the driver was not speeding,” the statement continued. “Proano, who was wearing all black, had crossed the street outside of the crosswalk in a dark area.”
Other contributing factors in the incident were that it happened before sunrise and that the weather was a rain and snow mix at the time, the statement said.
District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo confirmed to The Meadville Tribune that no charges will be filed due to the totality of the circumstances.
“It was an unfortunate accident,” she said.
Pennsylvania State Police and DiGiacomo’s office assisted throughout the investigation.
