No charges will be filed in connection with the February death of a Titusville woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in downtown Titusville, according to police and the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.
Margaret Proano, 57, was struck and killed by a vehicle at 5:51 a.m. Feb. 17 while Proano was crossing in the 400 block of South Franklin Street.
After reviewing the evidence, it was determined the driver was not speeding, according to a statement issued late this afternoon by Dustin LeGoullon, Titusville’s Public Safety Commissioner.
The driver of the vehicle was cooperative throughout the investigation, the statement said.
Proano, who was wearing all black, had crossed the street outside of the crosswalk in a dark area, the statement said.
Other contributing factors were the incident happened before sunrise Feb. 17 and there was a rain and snow mix at the time, the statement said.
At the direction of the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office charges have not been filed in the case.
District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo confirmed to the Tribune this afternoon no charges will be filed.
