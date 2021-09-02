SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in connection with a 52-year-old Fayette County woman who accidentally shot herself in the foot with a shotgun Aug. 22.
The woman was injured in a wooded area off South Center Lane, just south of the borough of Conneaut Lake, around 7:30 p.m., according to Chief Todd Pfeifer of Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
The woman was with a man and had shot the gun at a stump when she then accidentally shot herself in the left foot, Pfeifer said. The woman was excited, lowered the shotgun and celebrated when another round discharged into her left foot. Names of the two involved weren't released as no charges were filed, the chief added.