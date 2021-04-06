VERNON TOWNSHIP — No charges are expected to be filed in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Pittsburgh man last Thursday.
Vernon Township Police Chief Randy Detzel said Monday that the case investigating the crash which killed Warren T. Devlin, 85, outside the Hoss's Steak & Sea House restaurant located on Smock Highway in Vernon Township was "pretty much closed."
"We could always reopen it but there's nothing to reopen," Detzel said. "It's pretty cut-and-dry."
The crash occurred when a Subaru sedan driven by Devlin pulled out of the parking lot of Hoss's into the path of a pickup truck at around 7:33 p.m. The Subaru was hit on the driver's side, killing Devlin.
The driver of the truck was uninjured in the crash. A passenger in Devlin's vehicle — a family friend named Kimberly Lueckert, 52, of 420 Patt Drive, Farrell — was injured and taken to the Meadville Medical Center and then to a trauma center for treatment of injuries, according to Detzel.