There were no changes in unofficial vote totals in two closely watched Meadville elections.
On Thursday, the Crawford County Board of Elections started reviewing ballots from Election Day that contained write-in votes
The board started adjudication — or review — of ballots with write-ins that were cast at the 68 precinct polling stations. The board has completed the review of nine of the 68 precincts on Thursday. They did not get to Meadville precincts.
County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections, said it wasn't known when adjudication of the ballots will be completed.
"Here's why, just from Athens to Conneaut townships, only looking at precinct-cast ballots we have entered more than 200-plus different names for more than 400 different (total) instances (in those precincts)," Soff said of doing the unofficial tally.
Soff said the adjudication process will be long, slow and thorough.
"Thorough is more important than anything," Soff said. "We try to get it done as quickly as possible, but our main concern is being accurate. It's a matter of volume (of ballots to be adjudicated)."
In the race for Meadville mayor, Jaime Kinder leads with an unofficial total of 1,327 votes. Another 1,221 votes have been cast for write-in candidates. In late July, Marcy Kantz launched a write-in campaign to challenge Kinder.
The unofficial tally for the city council race shows Jim Roha in the lead with an unofficial total of 1,336 votes and Gretchen Myers not far behind with 1,313. She was followed closely by Nancy Mangilo Bittner with 1,310. Democratic candidate Jack Harkless trailed with 1,181
The adjudication process began Thursday morning after determining the status of more than 100 mail-in and absentee ballots from around the county that required hand-counting. Those ballots had no signature or date, errant marks, or were a naked ballot, a ballot returned but not inside the secrecy envelope as required.
Adjudication of the precinct-cast ballots by the Board of Elections continues this morning at the Assembly Room of the Crawford County Courthouse following the swearing in of official tabulators at 9 a.m.
Precinct-cast ballots from all 68 precincts will be adjudicated before the same process then begins on all the mail-in and absentee ballots from the 68 precincts.
