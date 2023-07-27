SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Operations at Miller’s Food Factory on Conneaut Lake Road just outside the borough are continuing “as usual,” according to co-owners Doug and Gary Miller.
Last month, the restaurant was listed for sale at an online auction.
“It didn’t go,” Doug said regarding the sale of the popular eatery.
“We had to put it out there,” Gary said of the proposed sale, noting “you have to throw it at the wall and see what sticks.”
They theorize the timing wasn’t right in today’s market with high interest rates.
The brothers seem to have taken the situation in stride, even though they were disappointed no one bid on the business.
“Keep on working,” was Doug’s answer to future plans.
“We’re busy,” Gary said as both expressed their appreciation to their loyal customers who have made the Food Factory a successful business since 1987.
“Same good food at low prices,” Doug said.
Gary added that the hours of operation remain the same — 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily except Thursday when the restaurant is closed.
Although they have no definite plans to sell the Food Factory, they do plan to operate it until it’s sold — and keep busy with life outside the restaurant.
