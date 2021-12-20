Crawford County won't be taking applications for bridge and environmental initiative grants in 2022.
The county grants are funded through Pennsylvania’s Act 13 of 2012, the unconventional gas well impact fee. Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
However, with gas well drilling activity down, both the state and the county aren't receiving as much money as in past years. In 2020, Crawford County only received $2,435.46 for unconventional wells and $49,586.91 toward environmental initiatives from the state.
County commissioners have opted to forego accepting applications in 2022 to allow funds to build up to do larger projects.
The county will resume the regular application and funding schedule beginning in 2023, according to commissioners.
The state's Unconventional Gas Well Fund distributes impact fee money only to counties and municipalities with unconventional wells, while the Marcellus Legacy Fund is distributed to all counties, with or without wells. Crawford County receives money from both funds.
Money is distributed into three classifications: local environmental initiatives, impact fees and at-risk bridges with applicants then applying for grant funds from the county.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.