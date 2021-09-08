VERNON TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville made nine arrests and issued a total of 24 citations and warnings during a sobriety checkpoint in Vernon Township during the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Troopers made six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests, two underage drinking arrests and one drug-related arrest in the sobriety checkpoint, which was Friday night into Saturday morning, according to a press release. There were two citations issued for driving with a suspended driver's license DUI-related, nine other summary traffic citations issued plus 13 written warnings.