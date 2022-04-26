MERCER — Motorists should be alert for shifting traffic patterns during night work planned for Route 19 in Mercer County.
Milling and paving will be done from South Street to Coolspring Street in Mercer Borough, weather permitting. Work is scheduled to occur overnight between 6 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 7.
Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Information on the Route 19 Paving Project is available at penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.