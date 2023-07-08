Motorists should be alert for shifting traffic patterns during night work planned for the safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro next week.

PennDOT officials said drainage work will begin Monday and will continue through Friday. Active work is scheduled to take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.

Drivers will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays.

Daytime operations will resume July 17, weather permitting.

