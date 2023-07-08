Motorists should be alert for shifting traffic patterns during night work planned for the safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro next week.
PennDOT officials said drainage work will begin Monday and will continue through Friday. Active work is scheduled to take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. each day.
Drivers will encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers and should expect delays.
Daytime operations will resume July 17, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.