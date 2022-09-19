The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties, will be doing nighttime line painting operations this week.
Motorists who encounter a line-painting operation should follow these guidelines:
• Stay back at least 500 feet from the equipment.
• Don't drive on wet paint lines.
• Don't pass the trucks in a paint train.
• Be patient as the paint truck will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.
Weather conditions often effect how quickly line paint will dry. Under ideal temperatures and humidity, the average time for the paint to be no track is 90 to 120 seconds. During the early spring and late fall, it can take several more minutes for the paint to completely dry.
Drivers are responsible to operate their vehicles within the roadway lines and follow all warning and advisory signage.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov.
