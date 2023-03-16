Crawford County is poised to take the next step in a potential sale of the county-owned nursing home.
At Wednesday’s work session of commissioners, Keith Button, the county’s attorney, said a listing contract for the facility with commercial real estate broker Walker & Dunlop Inc. will be presented at the commissioners’ voting meeting next week.
On March 3, commissioners announced the county is looking to sell the 157-bed Crawford County Care Center in Saegertown due to a projected $5.5 million deficit by the end of 2024.
Commissioners cited low insurance reimbursement rates coupled with a low patient census and staffing shortages projecting the care center to have multimillion-dollar deficits both this year and next year.
Under the proposed contract, Walker & Dunlop would be paid a 4 percent commission based on the final sale price of the facility.
Commissioners also are to act on seeking requests for proposals to acquire and operate the care center, Button said.
When commissioners announced they were exploring a potential sale of the facility, they noted only 82 of the 157 beds at the nursing home are occupied. Of those 82 patients, 69 of them, or 84 percent, were Medicaid patients, rather than privately insured individuals.
Medicaid is a state medical care plan funded by the federal government that pays for public assistance recipients.
Medicaid’s reimbursement rate paid to the county doesn’t cover the county’s costs of care per patient, according to commissioners.
The county’s total cost is $294 a day per occupied bed while the Medicaid reimbursement rate is only $179 a day — a difference of $115 per occupied bed.
One wing of the nursing home is closed because it can’t find enough nursing staff — even if there was an increase in nursing home population.
The home has had to use overtime to cover necessary skilled care positions, and hire registered nurses (RNs) to fill nursing positions that could be filled by license practical nurses (LPNs). RNs are paid more than license practical nurses, but LPNs can’t be found, according to commissioners.
The care center is supposed to be financially self-sufficient, they noted.
The care center currently is projected to have a $2.4 million deficit this year and a $3.1 million deficit is forecast for 2024.
It would take approximately 1 mill of county real estate to offset each $1 million in deficit, according to commissioners.
The care center was projected to have a $2.4 million deficit in 2022, but the county was able to use some its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to temporarily increase employee wages and cover some costs of care. The ARPA funding ended in December 2022.
