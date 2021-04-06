Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.

• Lynn Millard to Ivan L. Troyer, $28,000, property in Greenwood Township.

• Willard Cole Pifer to Timothy A. Sam, $220,000, property in Rockdale Township.

• Willard Cole Pifer to Timothy A. Sam, $20,000, property in Rockdale Township.

• Norman Loyd Arbuckle to Alexander L. Bournias, $10,000, property in Cochranton.

• Michael J. Trpcic to Ronald L. Kruse, $95,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Jacob E. Wengerd to Mahlon J. Wengerd, $150,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.

• Todd P. Edwards to Taryn M. Villanueva, $1, property in Hayfield Township.

• Daniel W. Rihn to Douglas W. Zitelli, $36,500, property in North Shenango Township.

• Marcia Cereza to Marcia Cereza, $1, property in Greenwood Township.

• Jeffrey M. Pedersen to Jeffrey M. Pedersen, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Main Street Inn Development Co. LLC to Matthew Greiner, $290,000, property in Summit Township.

• Michael C. Hazlett to Kati Lynn Styche, $1, property in Wayne Township.

• Anthony J. Rinella to Stephanie L. Rinella, $64,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Gerald A. Weidner to Michele K. Jones Revocable Trust, $38,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• Lora L. Graham to Matthew J.L. Buzzard, $82,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Timothy Stratton to Patricia J. Weisser, $187,500, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Ozello Family Living Trust to Thomas S. Wehman, $3,500, property in South Shenango Township.

• James J. Courtney to Matthew Courtney, $1, property in West Mead Township.

• Clair Strite to Flora J. Strite, $1, property in Richmond Township.

• Christopher G. Knapp to Frank J. Portfilio, $1, property in Meadville.

• Frank J. Portfilio to Christopher G. Knapp, $1, property in Meadville.

• Catherine F. Chamberlain to Shawn E. Chamberlain, $8,000, property in Cussewago Township.

• Jack L. Thomas to Janet Masker, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Terry Rogan to Christian D. Bleicher, $3,000, property in Spartansburg.

• Toni A. Claypoole to Suzanne Robertson, $139,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Ryan A. Mudger to Turney Richard Walker, $100,500, property in Cochranton.

• Voris M. Posset to Joshua Posset, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Gregory A. Kasemer to Gregory A. Kasemer, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Lauren Sue Bernoski to Lauren S. Notz, $1, property in Troy Township.

• Phyllis H. Weidner to Penn Sylvan International Inc., $200,000, property in Rome Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to William Mazurek, $500, property in South Shenango Township.

• Timothy J. Morne to Frank Yaniga, $1, property in Summit Township.

• Kevin J. Yaniga to Frank Yaniga, $1, property in Summit Township.

• Kimberly A. Ward to Jacob R. Kent, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.

• William R. Byham to Erika Riemann, $94,500, property in Randolph Township.

• Robert L. Pierce Jr. to Sheila M. Gudenburr, $96,000, property in Cochranton.

• James J. Dillon Jr. to James J. Dillon Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Amy Elizabeth Schmidt to Nolan Allen Miller, $69,900, property in Cambridge Springs.

• Roy C. Burrows to Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, $1, property in Rome Township.

• John M. Oswald to Carl J. Kline, $16,000, property in North Shenango Township.

• Thomas N. Ray to Billy Joe W. Ray, $1, property in Troy Township.

• Thomas A. Strang to William G. Craig, $10,000, property in West Shenango Township.

• Michael A. DeRouchie to Richard Scott Garris, $275,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Lloyd H. Mullen to Russell L. Barkey Jr., $1,650, property in South Shenango Township.

• Betty Jane Barkey to Russell L. Barkey III, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Clifford T. Hutchison to Aaron Galinsky, $35,500, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Gerry W. Byrd to Scott Foster, $2,500, property in Summerhill Township.

• Gerry W. Byrd to Scott Foster, $2,500, property in Summerhill Township.

• Geraldine Stanisky to West Calvin Road LLC, $64,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Sheryl L. Deibel to George Mowery, $225,000, property in Rockdale Township.

• Erin M. Bourquin to Josh Wagner, $140,400, property in West Mead Township.

• Cheryl Perello to Raymond J. Zelinsky Jr., $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Barbara Conti to Paula S. Breter, $220,000, property in Summit Township.

• Jennifer L. Noker to Tyler M. Hickernell, $82,000, property in West Mead Township.

• Cameron C. Richter to Cameron C. Richter, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• James J. Miller to Paul M. Miller, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.

• U.S. Bank NA to David J. Worst, $76,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Flagstar Bank Financial Stability Board to Mary Exley, $75,500, property in Fairfield Township.

• William Paul Goodman Revocable Living Trust to Nicholas Kweder, $80,000, property in Randolph Township.

• Carol Keefer to Benjamin R. Collier, $46,450, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Virginia M. Brown to Matthew Nagel, $100,000, property in Vernon Township.

• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Robert H. Zadach, $250, property in North Shenango Township.

• Vanessa R. Cray to Joseph A. Cray, $2,000, property in Rome Township.

• Todd Kenneth McKillop to John Troy Shasko, $35,000, property in Bloomfield Township.

• Jacob B. Miller to Raymond W. Miller, $63,000, property in Sparta Township.

• Matthew I. Courtney to Huckleberry Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Ryan E. Smith to Kristin F. Deezik, $149,230, property in Vernon Township.

• Harry A. Pistorius to Thomas E. Kress, $1, property in North Shenango Township.

• Frances McCabe to Steven S. Busija Jr., $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Tina Marie Baldigowski to William L. DeAngelis, $9,250, property in South Shenango Township.

• David William Hricsina to Thomas L. McAfoose, $65,650, property in Fairfield Township.

• Charles Coyle to Victor Galentine, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Mildred Rudge to Benjamin B. Scobbie, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.

• Patrick M. Duffy to Ryan Smith, $245,000, property in Sadsbury Township.

• Judith A. Holsten to David J. Mast, $140,000, property in Fairfield Township.

• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Veterans Affairs, $1, property in Sparta Township.

• Meadville Wesleyan Methodist Church Inc. to Oasis Wesleyan Church, $55,000, property in Meadville.

• Future Technologies and Manufacturing Inc. to John J. Parise, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Robert J. Field to R. Hunter Inc., $50,000, property in Hayfield Township.

• Thomas J. Schmidt to Jamie J. Schoch, $46,000, property in Titusville.

• Jane H. Boddorf to William J. Kriess, $74,500, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Sandra Bidlack to Jason M. Laura, $114,000, property in Rome Township.

• Douglas C. Coldren to Wanda R. Coldren, $1, property in Fairfield Township.

• Douglas C. Coldren to Wanda R. Coldren, $1, property in Fairfield Township.

• Daniel E. Berlin to Matthew B. Berlin, $1, property in South Shenango Township.

• Andrew Roenigk to Merton A. Simons, $19,900, property in Summit Township.

• Windfall Road LLC to Mary R. Fyock, $117,500, property in Oil Creek Township.

• Sarah A. Caldwell to Edward Smith III, $37,500, property in Rome Township.

• Paul M. Hart to Adam Dingle, $9,782.73, property in Cambridge Township.

• Jane H. Boddorf to Tiffiny H. Barker, $80,250, property in Titusville.

• Elizabeth M. Sammartino to John Brian Rogers, $139,900, property in Meadville.

• Claude Marrangoni to Michael Steinkirchner, $123,000, property in Summit Township.

• Zachary L. Pyle to Lloyd J. Allen, $1,850, property in Springboro.

• George L. Ball to George L. Ball, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.

• Robert Smokovich to Robert Smokovich, $1, property in Woodcock Township.

• Michelle L. Ray to Michael A. Groover, $1, property in Vernon Township.

• Ronald J. Riley to Ronald J. Riley, $1, property in Cambridge Township.

• Elizabeth L. Moosman to Roy C. McDonald III, $250,000, property in Summit Township.

• Jesse Nichole Garrison to Jeremy P. Herman, $152,650, property in Vernon Township.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you