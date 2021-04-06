Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Lynn Millard to Ivan L. Troyer, $28,000, property in Greenwood Township.
• Willard Cole Pifer to Timothy A. Sam, $220,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Willard Cole Pifer to Timothy A. Sam, $20,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Norman Loyd Arbuckle to Alexander L. Bournias, $10,000, property in Cochranton.
• Michael J. Trpcic to Ronald L. Kruse, $95,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Jacob E. Wengerd to Mahlon J. Wengerd, $150,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Serbian Orthodox Monastery of the Most Holy Mother of God, $500, property in Spring Township.
• Todd P. Edwards to Taryn M. Villanueva, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Daniel W. Rihn to Douglas W. Zitelli, $36,500, property in North Shenango Township.
• Marcia Cereza to Marcia Cereza, $1, property in Greenwood Township.
• Jeffrey M. Pedersen to Jeffrey M. Pedersen, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Main Street Inn Development Co. LLC to Matthew Greiner, $290,000, property in Summit Township.
• Michael C. Hazlett to Kati Lynn Styche, $1, property in Wayne Township.
• Anthony J. Rinella to Stephanie L. Rinella, $64,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Gerald A. Weidner to Michele K. Jones Revocable Trust, $38,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Lora L. Graham to Matthew J.L. Buzzard, $82,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Timothy Stratton to Patricia J. Weisser, $187,500, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Ozello Family Living Trust to Thomas S. Wehman, $3,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• James J. Courtney to Matthew Courtney, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Clair Strite to Flora J. Strite, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Christopher G. Knapp to Frank J. Portfilio, $1, property in Meadville.
• Frank J. Portfilio to Christopher G. Knapp, $1, property in Meadville.
• Catherine F. Chamberlain to Shawn E. Chamberlain, $8,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Jack L. Thomas to Janet Masker, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Terry Rogan to Christian D. Bleicher, $3,000, property in Spartansburg.
• Toni A. Claypoole to Suzanne Robertson, $139,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ryan A. Mudger to Turney Richard Walker, $100,500, property in Cochranton.
• Voris M. Posset to Joshua Posset, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Gregory A. Kasemer to Gregory A. Kasemer, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Lauren Sue Bernoski to Lauren S. Notz, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Phyllis H. Weidner to Penn Sylvan International Inc., $200,000, property in Rome Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to William Mazurek, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Timothy J. Morne to Frank Yaniga, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Kevin J. Yaniga to Frank Yaniga, $1, property in Summit Township.
• Kimberly A. Ward to Jacob R. Kent, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• William R. Byham to Erika Riemann, $94,500, property in Randolph Township.
• Robert L. Pierce Jr. to Sheila M. Gudenburr, $96,000, property in Cochranton.
• James J. Dillon Jr. to James J. Dillon Family Revocable Living Trust, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Amy Elizabeth Schmidt to Nolan Allen Miller, $69,900, property in Cambridge Springs.
• Roy C. Burrows to Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, $1, property in Rome Township.
• John M. Oswald to Carl J. Kline, $16,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Thomas N. Ray to Billy Joe W. Ray, $1, property in Troy Township.
• Thomas A. Strang to William G. Craig, $10,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Michael A. DeRouchie to Richard Scott Garris, $275,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Lloyd H. Mullen to Russell L. Barkey Jr., $1,650, property in South Shenango Township.
• Betty Jane Barkey to Russell L. Barkey III, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Clifford T. Hutchison to Aaron Galinsky, $35,500, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Gerry W. Byrd to Scott Foster, $2,500, property in Summerhill Township.
• Gerry W. Byrd to Scott Foster, $2,500, property in Summerhill Township.
• Geraldine Stanisky to West Calvin Road LLC, $64,000, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Sheryl L. Deibel to George Mowery, $225,000, property in Rockdale Township.
• Erin M. Bourquin to Josh Wagner, $140,400, property in West Mead Township.
• Cheryl Perello to Raymond J. Zelinsky Jr., $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Barbara Conti to Paula S. Breter, $220,000, property in Summit Township.
• Jennifer L. Noker to Tyler M. Hickernell, $82,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Cameron C. Richter to Cameron C. Richter, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• James J. Miller to Paul M. Miller, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• U.S. Bank NA to David J. Worst, $76,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Flagstar Bank Financial Stability Board to Mary Exley, $75,500, property in Fairfield Township.
• William Paul Goodman Revocable Living Trust to Nicholas Kweder, $80,000, property in Randolph Township.
• Carol Keefer to Benjamin R. Collier, $46,450, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Virginia M. Brown to Matthew Nagel, $100,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Robert H. Zadach, $250, property in North Shenango Township.
• Vanessa R. Cray to Joseph A. Cray, $2,000, property in Rome Township.
• Todd Kenneth McKillop to John Troy Shasko, $35,000, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Jacob B. Miller to Raymond W. Miller, $63,000, property in Sparta Township.
• Matthew I. Courtney to Huckleberry Irrevocable Trust, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Ryan E. Smith to Kristin F. Deezik, $149,230, property in Vernon Township.
• Harry A. Pistorius to Thomas E. Kress, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Frances McCabe to Steven S. Busija Jr., $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Tina Marie Baldigowski to William L. DeAngelis, $9,250, property in South Shenango Township.
• David William Hricsina to Thomas L. McAfoose, $65,650, property in Fairfield Township.
• Charles Coyle to Victor Galentine, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Mildred Rudge to Benjamin B. Scobbie, $20,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Patrick M. Duffy to Ryan Smith, $245,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Judith A. Holsten to David J. Mast, $140,000, property in Fairfield Township.
• Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Veterans Affairs, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Meadville Wesleyan Methodist Church Inc. to Oasis Wesleyan Church, $55,000, property in Meadville.
• Future Technologies and Manufacturing Inc. to John J. Parise, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Robert J. Field to R. Hunter Inc., $50,000, property in Hayfield Township.
• Thomas J. Schmidt to Jamie J. Schoch, $46,000, property in Titusville.
• Jane H. Boddorf to William J. Kriess, $74,500, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Sandra Bidlack to Jason M. Laura, $114,000, property in Rome Township.
• Douglas C. Coldren to Wanda R. Coldren, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Douglas C. Coldren to Wanda R. Coldren, $1, property in Fairfield Township.
• Daniel E. Berlin to Matthew B. Berlin, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Andrew Roenigk to Merton A. Simons, $19,900, property in Summit Township.
• Windfall Road LLC to Mary R. Fyock, $117,500, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Sarah A. Caldwell to Edward Smith III, $37,500, property in Rome Township.
• Paul M. Hart to Adam Dingle, $9,782.73, property in Cambridge Township.
• Jane H. Boddorf to Tiffiny H. Barker, $80,250, property in Titusville.
• Elizabeth M. Sammartino to John Brian Rogers, $139,900, property in Meadville.
• Claude Marrangoni to Michael Steinkirchner, $123,000, property in Summit Township.
• Zachary L. Pyle to Lloyd J. Allen, $1,850, property in Springboro.
• George L. Ball to George L. Ball, $1, property in East Fallowfield Township.
• Robert Smokovich to Robert Smokovich, $1, property in Woodcock Township.
• Michelle L. Ray to Michael A. Groover, $1, property in Vernon Township.
• Ronald J. Riley to Ronald J. Riley, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• Elizabeth L. Moosman to Roy C. McDonald III, $250,000, property in Summit Township.
• Jesse Nichole Garrison to Jeremy P. Herman, $152,650, property in Vernon Township.