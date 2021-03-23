Editor's note: Occasionally the actual price is omitted from filed deeds. Because of this, some prices listed here are based on the 1 percent tax paid when the property was sold.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Michael R. Revetta, $500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Dixie Gebert to Jayne C. Csonka, $58,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Jeffrey J. Klie to Thomas G. Parady, $6,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Robert S. Catto to Robert E. Husa, $15,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Jeffrey B. Heim to Lisa M. Heim, $1, property in East Mead Township.
• Jeffrey J. Klie to John A. Burchard, $6,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Mildred G. Kelly to Kurt William Novak, $62,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Frank Lord to Jody S. Marley, $178,000, property in Saegertown.
• Jeffrey R. Carpenter to Leonard D. Flint, $500, property in Richmond Township.
• MacDonald J. Knapp to Catholic Spiritual Family the Work Inc., $120,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Timothy P. Miller to James R. Peters, $75,000, property in Meadville.
• Crawford County Sheriff to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, $2,359.46, property in West Mead Township.
• Windstream Pennsylvania LLC to Howick Auto Sales LLC, $47,500, property in Meadville.
• Robert A. Waterhouse to Robert A. Waterhouse, $1, property in Venango.
• Jeremiah P. Smith to Patricia S. Smith, $9,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Matthew Groll to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $75,000, property in Summit Township.
• Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Stacy Joann Lynn, $75,000, property in Summit Township.
• Christopher L. Alessio to Craig S. Acker, $96,500, property in Greenwood Township.
• Julia E. Roth to Steven P. Roth, 1, property in Summit Township.
• Joseph B. Shoaf to Kevin M. Kelly, $4,700, property in South Shenango Township.
• Justin M. Oosterkamp to Bradley E. Bowes, $59,200, property in Meadville.
• Noah D. Byler to Robert N. Byler, $150,000, property in Rome Township.
• William R. Proper to James T. Hawkins, $40,000, property in Wayne Township.
• Cherie Marie Humes to Jammie Ray Humes, $1, property in Steuben Township.
• Audrey S. Lasher to Kaylie Elizabeth Horvat, $125,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Judith A. Bair to Judith A. Sabarese, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Mark J. Sokol to Navajo Properties LLC, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Steven Starcher to Steven Starcher, $1, property in Meadville.
• Thomas R. Hazlett to Thomas R. Hazlett, $1, property in Meadville.
• George Schroeder to Timothy S. Sobieralski, $20,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Patricia E. Poff to Michael P. Poff, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Timothy Brown, $61,700, property in Hayfield Township.
• Patricia Poff to Katherine M. King, $1, property in North Shenango Township.
• Ryan W. Pratt to DJ Howles Enterprises LLC, $1,000, property in East Mead Township.
• Russell D. Thomas to Robin L. Polen, $45,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Michael D. Grinnell to Ronald L. McClinsey, $86,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Todd C. Kapis to Alan Casper, $78,000, property in West Mead Township.
• Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau to Brenda Byrd, $6,700, property in Meadville.
• Shirley V. Cooper to Christopher V. Donley, $27,000, property in Union Township.
• Florence C. Marsh to Craig E. Steedle, $100,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Bryan C. Ferguson to Samatha Brooke Quigley, $190,000, property in Sadsbury Township.
• Denise M. Clark to Chad B. Weaver, $1, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Steven E. Scott to Kevin Shorts, $58,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Gregory M. Styborski to Andrew J. Lewis, $312,000, property in Cussewago Township.
• Rose Marie Powell to Daniel E. Powell, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Brent A. Baker to Thomas W. Bleem, $176,900, property in Cambridge Township.
• Susan K. Eye to Susan K. Eye, $1, property in Saegertown,
• Margaret J. Bruce to Michael Dana Bruce, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Michael A. Laniewicz to Timothy Kern, $170,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Allen J. Slaubaugh to Martin M. Slaubaugh, $228,000, property in Rome Township.
• Christopher W. Roofner to Jacob A. Ongley, $65,000, property in Titusville.
• Raymond K. Woshner to John Aronson, $325,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Susan Paolo to Joseph Haser, $25,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Virginia A. Howells to Jennifer J. Greely, $67,000, property in Linesville.
• Andrew T. Johnson to Steven M. Fordenbacher, $82,500, property in Titusville.
• Robert Turzak to Michael Anthony Kopchak, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• William H. Taft to Aaron A. Lee, $55,000, property in Rome Township.
• Robert S. Crowther to Karla R. Roberts, $1,000, property in Troy Township.
• Joyce Frey to Elmer John Frey III, $1, property in Athens Township.
• Cordelia Sanders to Nevin Sanders, $1, property in Richmond Township.
• Connie J. Proper to Mark R. Proper, $1, property in Randolph Township.
• Benjamin C. Rapp to Tobey Robert Bernard, $33,000, property in Titusville.
• Andrew John Amato to Ricci Estates LLC, $80,500, property in Meadville.
• Linda S. Kappelt to Erik W. Eastham, $187,000, property in Conneaut Township.
• Pauline Manghir to Amber Eicher, $85,000, property in Cambridge Township.
• Kenneth L. Work to Michael A. Schley, $140,000, property in Conneautville.
• A. Margaret Clickett to Michael Platt, $30,000, property in Titusville.
• Dorothy S. Schmid to Bradley A. Spochacz, $345,000, property in South Shenango Township.
• Janice Zolinas to Robin L. Zolinas, $1, property in Sadsbury Township.
• A. Lorraine Meredith to A. Lorraine Meredith, $1, property in South Shenango Township.
• Timothy J. Stockton to Timothy J. Stockton Irrevocable Income Only Trust, $1, property in Sparta Township.
• Carl M. Smith to Carl M. Smith, $1, property in Hayfield Township.
• Robert L. Mitchell to Robert L. Mitchell, $1, property in Cambridge Township.
• John M. Tonti to Daniel E. Yoder, $50,000, property in Vernon Township.
• Rememory Images LLC to Shannon Spiegel, $7,250, property in Rockdale Township.
• Ricci Estates LLC to Timothy T. Holeva, $97,700, property in Meadville.
• Allen J. Slaubaugh to Travis Proper, $37,000, property in Oil Creek Township.
• Donald E. Bates to Jonathan J. Smith, $73,500, property in South Shenango Township.
• Michael C. Scheib to Michael C. Scheib Irrevocable Income Only Trust, $1, property in Bloomfield Township.
• Noah J. Yoder to Ralph P. Vorse, $40,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Claudia A. Sukel to John C. Pursley, $70,000, property in West Shenango Township.
• Karen L. Hopkins to Stanley F. Hopkins Jr., $223,000, property in Woodcock Township.
• Curtis Baker Lumber Inc. to Steven B. Baker, $1, property in West Mead Township.
• Edward B. Kargol to Edward G. Kargol, $40,000, property in North Shenango Township.
• Linda K. Harris to Kristie Baldwin, $90,000, property in Titusville.