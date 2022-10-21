Dalyn Gingerich of Meadville was introduced to Meadville City Council by Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department during the Wednesday council meeting. Gingerich was sworn in as the latest addition to the department’s firefighting staff. Wiley told council that Gingerich was familiar to the fire department staff through his previous work with West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department.
The addition of Gingerich as a part-time firefighter and emergency medical technician brings Meadville Central’s firefighting staff to the full complement of 12 full-time firefighters and three part-timers, according to Wiley. Today is the last day to submit applications for the department’s next round of eligibility testing, Wiley said. Applications can be submitted at the City Building, 894 Diamond Park, through 4 p.m. The testing takes place Nov. 14.
