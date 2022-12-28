Join Carried Away Outfitters and Pymatuning State Park on a New Year’s Eve hike to celebrate nature, community, gratitude for 2022, and new adventures in 2023.
Those attending should meet at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Carried Away Outfitters, 4220 East Lake Road, Jamestown.
Individuals will hike approximately 3 miles total out and back on Ackerman Trail, which follows the old railroad bed through a pine forest and along Ackerman Bay.
Participants should dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Stay after the hike and ring in the new year with friends. Refreshments will be served. Cost is $10.
Registration is required at carriedawayoutfitters.com/pages/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.