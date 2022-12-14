New Year’s Eve Hike at Pymatuning State Park takes place Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.
Join Carried Away Outfitters and Pymatuning State Park on this hike to celebrate nature, community, gratitude for 2022, and new adventures in 2023!
Hikers will meet at Carried Away Outfitters, 4220 East Lake Road, Jamestown, then hike approximately 3 miles total out and back on Ackerman Trail which follows the old railroad bed through a pine forest and along Ackerman Bay. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Stay after the hike and ring in the new year with friends. Refreshments will be served. Cost is $10. Space is limited.
• Registration (required): Visit https://carriedawayoutfitters.com/pages/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.