Registered voters in three Crawford County precincts will cast ballots in new locations this November while Titusville's seven precincts all may vote at one location.
The Crawford County Board of Elections formally voted Wednesday to move voting locations for Springboro and two of Meadville's nine precincts, effective with the Nov. 2 election.
Springboro's single precinct is moving from the United Church of Springboro, 117 S. Main St., to Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St. Relocating the polling location to the fire hall is a more handicapped-accessible site to be in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Meadville's 4th Precinct and 5th Precinct polling sites will move to the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., which also accommodates the 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct.
Voters in the 4th Precinct had cast ballots at Holland Towers apartment complex, 1120 Market St., while voters in the 5th Precinct used Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, 339 Wadsworth Ave.
Christopher Soff and Eric Henry voted for the location change while Francis Weiderspahn Jr. was absent from the meeting. Soff, Henry and Weiderspahn are the county's commissioners. County commissioners serve as members of the election board except in years when they are seeking reelection.
The election board had announced the location changes at its July 28 meeting and began advertising the potential change. Soff, who serves as chairman of the election board, said there was only one comment received and it was from a Meadville 4th Ward voter who understood the need for relocation.
Soff said part of the reason for the location change is to ensure there are enough poll workers. The Meadville Senior Center does has adequate parking and enough room to keep voting machines for three precincts separated.
Meanwhile, the board also voted to move ahead with potentially having Titusville's seven precincts vote in a single location — the YMCA gymnasium on West Walnut Street.
Election officials visited the site last week. "It's very well situation and accessibility is wonderful," Soff said.
The Titusville YMCA is willing to help the county and Titusville voters with having a single location, Soff said. However, it would have to approve the relocation, too.
With Wednesday's vote, the board will post notices of the potential relocation at all seven current Titusville precinct sites.
Members are expected to vote formally on the single Titusville location at their Aug. 25 meeting.
