New technology that the Crawford County 911 Center started using Friday — PREPARED-LIVE platform — allows operators to send a text message back to the hangup call to verify whether there is an actual problem.
“The center gets dozens of hangups on any given day,” said Greg Beveridge, director of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety. “People don’t know they called by mistake or their kid has called 911 and hangs up. 911 is required to call back.”
The technology sends a text message to the phone from Crawford County 911 asking if assistance is needed. If assistance isn’t needed, it asks for a response text or a call to a non-emergency number at the center.
The technology also allows 911 to receive livestreaming video feeds from individuals calling 911.
“If your phone dials 911, it’s more situational awareness of your needs or potential problems,” Beveridge said.
Benefits to the platform can include helping to find a lost person, or sending a silent message to a 911 hangup to verify that everything is okay, according to Beveridge.
It also can access the “in case of emergency” data a caller has stored on the phone — such as health information.
“Newer phones have this data,” Beveridge said. “The more information you put in there, the more we see. But we’re only seeing, specifically, information you’ve put in ‘in case of emergency.’ It’s whatever you want to put in for ‘in case of emergency.’”
Beveridge said that technology is one of the most significant enhancements to come to the county’s 911 system in years.
But, it’s also only the beginning, he noted.
Later this year, the county will be able to send the livestream video or still imagery to responding personnel and vehicles for an improved picture of what they will be encountering on scene.
The technology will have benefits for the 911 staff and personnel responding to incidents in progress, he said.
More information about PREPARED-LIVE is available at prepared911.com.
