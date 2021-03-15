A new restaurant is looking to move into the space currently occupied by Cannon's Chophouse, which is arranging to move into a location in downtown Meadville.
Fat Eddy's Bar-BQ, a Grove City-based restaurant, is looking to open its second location at the Vernon Township location. Dustin Kelly, general manager of Fat Eddy's, said the restaurant is in talks to purchase the property from its current owners, Yonder Group.
"No, we still have a lot of unanswered questions," Kelly said when asked if an opening date is known as of yet. "We're still in the early stages of our project."
One of the stages leading up to the opening will take place Tuesday. Vernon Township's board of supervisors will hold a hearing at 4:30 p.m. regarding the transfer of a liquor license to Fat Eddy's LLC in order to enable them to serve alcohol at the planned restaurant. The liquor license is being transferred from Neon Moon LLC, a now-closed bar in Meadville.
According to Vernon Township Manager Robert Horvat, paperwork submitted by Fat Eddy's for the liquor license indicates the property on which Cannon's Chophouse sits — 11142 Highline Drive — will be purchased by EDC Properties LLC and leased to Fat Eddy's. Kelly said EDC Properties is an associated company with Fat Eddy's.
Cannon's Chophouse, meanwhile, is in discussion with the owner of the former 1776 Bar & Grill, located at 994 Market St., to rent that location as its new local home.
"We do not have a hard date to announce when we would open as much of that will depend on how the next several weeks go, but our team is eager to get started and certainly glad they can still see a future — many of them have been with us since opening," wrote Cannon's Chophouse owner Charlie Bish in an email to the Tribune.
According to Bish, Cannon's Chophouse experienced problems with rent payments at its current location, occasionally falling behind but catching up later. After one such period of catching up in 2019, he said he entered into a verbal agreement for lower rent on a monthly basis for the next year.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, causing the restaurant to lose its footing. Bish said the restaurant was not made for the kind of take-out service other eateries were able to transition into for the pandemic.
"This is all COVID related," Bish said. "You can't lose $1.5 million in sales in a year's time and expect everything to just be simple and recover."
Bish said an option was made available to him to buy the current location of Cannon's Chophouse — which the restaurant has been at for 11 years — after he learned of the prospective sale to EDC Properties. However, he was unable to finance the payment in time.
Bish did not have a date for when the Vernon Township Cannon's will close down to begin the transition to the new location, but said it would be "very soon." He said the restaurant is in talks with its current landlord to properly exit the location, a process he described as "bittersweet."
Cannon's Chophouse is a chain of restaurant, with other locations in Grove City and Canonsburg. Those locations are, however, closed right now due to the pandemic.
Kelly's family also are the owners of TimberCreek Tap & Table, with that restaurant and Fat Eddy's both under the umbrella company of Jedd Enterprises. Kelly said Fat Eddy's Grove City location opened last summer near the Grove City TimberCreek location. The family is opening the new Fat Eddy's to complement the TimberCreek restaurant in Crawford County.
"This concept in Grove City has been going very well for us," Kelly said. "Our barbecue is exceptional and we're looking to complement our other restaurant in Meadville just like we're doing in Grove City."
Fat Eddy's specializes in various kinds of barbecued food.
"We're doing on-site smoke barbecue — ribs, briskets, pulled pork, smoked chicken wings," Kelly said.
Once open, the restaurant plans to hire a full staff, including new managers, bartenders and cooks. Kelly estimated the new location will employ around 20 people.
When the first Fat Eddy's opened, restaurants were still largely shut down because of the pandemic. Kelly said the restaurant put out a smoker in the parking lot in front of the restaurant and served food outdoors, something which proved to be popular.
The decor for the new Fat Eddy's will look very similar to the location in Grove City, Kelly said, though he noted the new location will be slightly smaller.
"We just really look forward to providing a great new restaurant," he said.
The liquor license transfer hearing is open to the public and will take place at the Vernon Township Municipal Building, 16678 McMath Ave.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.