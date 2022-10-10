A return to traditional pensions was the attention-grabbing highlight of a new labor contract for Meadville’s police officers that was approved last week, but the agreement offers other significant incentives to lure new officers to the under-staffed department.
And potential new police officers aren’t the only ones taking notice: The union that represents the city’s other uniformed employees — firefighters — immediately declared the contract “a huge win” and a positive sign for future negotiations.
In addition to reinstating defined-benefit pensions, the four-year agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police Colonel Lewis Walker Lodge 97 includes significant pay increases, including a jump of nearly 7 percent in the pay for patrol officers in their first year, according to a comparison of the new agreement, which takes effect next year, and the current agreement. Officers at all levels of experience will see increases of more than 5 percent.
City Manager Maryann Menanno called the hefty pay hike “a corrective measure.”
“That brings them up to competitive levels,” she said. “They fell behind in pay over the last couple of contracts.”
Under the new agreement, a beginning patrol officer will make $52,000 next year — 6.8 percent more than the current salary of $48,702. Second-year patrol officers will see an increase of 5.8 percent, bringing their salaries up to $54,964. The increases for staff members with more experience all range between 5.1 percent and 5.7 percent.
By 2026, the final year of the newly approved contract, a beginning officer will be making $56,821 annually — 28 percent more than a beginning officer with the department made in 2018.
Menanno said that the new pay level is about 75 percent of what Erie Police Department officers make and is comparable to pay levels for Titusville Police Department officers.
Salary increases continue throughout the contract, though they come down after the first year. The second year will bring raises of 3.5 percent while years three and four will see raises of 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
Beginning in 2015, new members of the department were required to participate in a defined contribution plan, similar to a 401(k) retirement plan, rather than a traditional defined-benefit pension plan. Those officers will now be enrolled in the city’s traditional pension plan. Unlike officers hired before 205, these officers will be eligible for a maximum retirement allowance of 50 percent instead of 60 percent.
Chief Michael Tautin pointed directly at the 2015 change in telling City Council that six officers who left the department over the past year all cited better retirement plans as the key factor in their decisions.
Menanno said that the return to traditional pensions was expected to cost the city $50,000 to $75,000 each year.
The additional investment in both more expensive retirement benefits and higher pay is worth it to maintain the level of safety the department has continued to deliver despite chronic understaffing for more than a year, according to Mayor Jaime Kinder.
“We put a lot of weight on you guys. We appreciate everything that you guys do. We appreciate you being on the streets everyday,” Kinder said just before council members voted 4-0 to approve the contract a week ago. Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight was absent from the meeting.
“We need to do a better job at letting the public know what hardship you guys are going through, right? All of the good things you’re doing, all of the time you are putting in, and why this is so important to us,” she added.
Firefighter Evan Kardosh had good things to say about the agreement as well. The president of International Association of Firefighters Local 515, he saw the move as a key to keeping valued employees for the long term
“As staffing shortages exist all across the country in public safety, our concern is that we lose those community assets, our members, to jobs with pensions,” Kardosh said. “We hope that happens next year and our negotiating team plans to work diligently to restore that for our members as well, so it does give us hope.”
Firefighters went without a contract for two years as negotiations with the city faltered in 2015 — with a switch to defined contribution plans as the key sticking point. In late 2017, an arbitrator granted the city the change it had sought.
Menanno, who became city manager last year, noted that the acrimonious negotiations occurred under a City Council with a different makeup.
“We have a much different relationship with the fire department than we did” then, she said.
While the vote in favor of the new contract was unanimous, it did not come without criticism.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel lamented what she described as a lack of transparency in the process of reaching the agreement.
“While I believe in reinstating the pension, I don’t love the lack of input or light that this has seen,” she said. “I think we could have done more to allow people to discuss this. ... There’s a lot more we could have done.”
