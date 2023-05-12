CONNEAUT LAKE — Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department has a new part-time police officer.
Tom McIntyre, a Sadsbury Township resident, will begin field testing today.
Mayor Jim Tigri, a member of the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Commission, announced the hiring at Wednesday’s meeting of Conneaut Lake Borough Council.
Tigri also reported the department’s new 2023 cruiser has been placed into service. An additional cruiser has arrived on the sales lot and is waiting to be upfitted.
Tigri also reviewed the department’s statistics for the month.
Police answered 247 calls from March 26 through April 29, bringing the total to 827 calls for the year.
The 247 calls included 103 in Sadsbury Township, 60 in North Shenango Township, 12 out of the area, and 84 in Conneaut Lake Borough.
He noted that police responded to calls March 26 during the bad windstorm, an assist to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department for a fire at 700 Water St., and a call to State and High streets on April 26 when a vehicle failed to make the curve. The vehicle went airborne over a guardrail and struck a house. The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Erie with extensive injuries.
Broken down, the calls in the borough were: 13 suspicious activities, one assist to Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, two assists to Conneaut Lake Emergency Services for calls to Evans Square, six traffic stops (four warnings and two citations), two alarms, one disturbance, two mental health, three lost and found, two thefts, two domestic, two criminal mischief, two animal complaints, three harassment calls, 25 requests for officers, one trespassing, two burglars, one motorist assist, and one welfare check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.