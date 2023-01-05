HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s new House speaker issued a pair of election writs, formal written orders, affirming special legislative elections are to be held Feb. 7 in Allegheny County.
The two writs from Speaker Mark Rozzi seek to affirm the date chosen last month by House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton for elections in the 34th and 35th Legislative Districts near Pittsburgh.
Those election dates, however, are in dispute in Commonwealth Court as the case is still pending.
House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler filed suit challenging McClinton’s authority to order the elections. With no House speaker at the time, both McClinton and Cutler asserted themselves as the House’s presiding officer and each issued respective election writs.
The elections were necessitated following the resignations of former representatives Summer Lee and Austin Davis. The pair were re-elected in the midterms but won concurrent elections to other offices and chose to serve those positions: Lee as a member of Congress, Davis as the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor.
A third special election for the 32nd Legislative District is also scheduled for Feb. 7. The victor will replace former state Rep. Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died ahead of the election but after his name could be removed from ballots. Voters elected him posthumously.
That election’s date isn’t being challenged. Cutler ordered a Feb. 7 election for the 32nd in one of his last acts as House speaker just before the prior legislative session ended on Nov. 30. McClinton looked to hold all three elections on the same date, which was the earliest possible under the timing of her order.
In his own subsequent writs last month, Cutler ordered the elections for the 34th and 35th on May 16, the date for the spring primary election and the latest they could be held.
He issued his writs in mid-December, effectively ruling out Feb. 7 due to a rule preventing such elections from being held sooner than 60 days from when a vacancy occurs. As a result, he said he didn’t want to order special elections in bordering districts in consecutive weeks. Instead, he selected the primary election date, which he said would prevent confusion and also save money.
