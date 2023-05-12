The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has announced more than $6 million in grant funding for organizations to establish or expand substance use disorder (SUD) services, community outreach and education to underrepresented communities struggling with the opioid overdose crisis.
Bethany Christian of western Pennsylvania will provide services in Crawford and Erie counties through the department’s Meadville office. It offers counseling, recovery and other services.
It is one of 19 organizations receiving grants up to $400,000 for a 12-month period beginning July 1 this year through June 30, 2024. The money will go toward a range of activities, including construction and building infrastructure, staffing, and evidence-based programming.
“Trends in drug overdose deaths show widening disparities between demographic groups, both in Pennsylvania and nationally,” said department Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Communities of color are experiencing disproportionally higher rates of overdose deaths and are less likely to receive substance use treatment or supports. This funding will provide additional resources to organizations that are on the front lines of helping Pennsylvania communities facing the opioid crisis.”
In 2020, overdose death rates increased 39 percent for Black Pennsylvanians compared to 2019. In 2021, Black Pennsylvanians died from an overdose at a rate that was nearly two times higher than white Pennsylvanians.
Those eligible for this funding included organizations which provide services, outreach, and/or education to communities of color that promote access to harm reduction services, low-barrier SUD and medication-assisted treatment, recovery and peer supports, and/or offender reentry supports.
Funding for the grants is provided from the opioid settlement funding that was appropriated to the department by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
