CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Ryan Meller has been named president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association Inc. of Cambridge Springs.
The appointment came Friday at a special meeting by the co-op’s board of directors, according to Kathryn Cooper-Winters, the board’s chair.
Meller had been serving as interim president and CEO since May 6.
“We are looking forward to this next chapter of our cooperative,” Cooper-Winters said in making the announcement. “The board and I are confident that Ryan will continue the co-op’s legacy (and mission) of providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity, just as his predecessors have before him.”
Meller was first hired at the co-op in 2011 as an engineering intern.
During his internship, he and his team were instrumental in administering the co-op’s distributions system upgrades that allow for automated power monitoring and switching.
Today, Meller is an electrical engineer, having earned a master’s degree in power transmission and distribution from Gonzaga University of Spokane, Washington, and his doctorate in systems engineering from Colorado State University of Fort Collins.
Meller and his wife, Elana, live in the Cambridge Springs area.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit rural electric distribution cooperative owned by those it serves. It has more than 20,000 members in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Mercer and Venango counties.
