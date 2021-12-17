VERNON TOWNSHIP — The Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute has a new radiation center and some new state-of-the art equipment, thanks to the support of the Accelerating Hope committee.
The cancer treatment center unveiled the new wing — named the Ainsworth Foundation Radiation Center — on Thursday, also offering a tour to the committee members.
The Accelerating Hope committee is made up of six families who have committed pledges to raising funds toward the campaign for the new wing. The committee is chaired by Tony and Ashley Lang of the Ainsworth Foundation, which provided a $400,000 donation toward the overall $2 million campaign goal.
The central feature of the new wing is a TrueBeam Linear Accelerator. A linear accelerator customizes high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumor's shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue, according to the Radiological Society of North America.
The institute's former linear accelerator — according to Dr. Brian Karlovits, services chief at the institute — is 15 years old, around the limit of its service life. Karlovits said the new machine is much more precise and accurate, and also much faster than the old machine.
"This new machine, for some of the things we do, is twice as fast," he said.
With the new piece of technology, Karlovits said local patients will be able to stay in the Meadville area, rather than having to go to a major city for treatment.
A total of $1 million went toward the new machine and renovations to the building. The other half will go toward creating an endowment to help institute patients in need pay for the treatments they receive.
Ashley Lang said the decision to help the institute was a personal one. Her family has a history of cancer diagnoses and she has lost a best friend to the disease.
"It has always been a real passion of mine to make sure this place has state of the art technology and will be here to serve the community," she said.
Tony Lang said the Ainsworth Foundation regularly supports the healthcare field in Crawford County. Some other areas the foundation targets are education, natural disaster assistance and pet wellness.
