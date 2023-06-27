Instead of tray after tray of pink envelopes, the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office was greeted Monday by a line extending out the door and computer troubles lasting hours.
Monday was the first day of hunting license processing in Pennsylvania and a new system that eliminated mail-in applications resulted in a morning that was “kind of crazy” for Treasurer’s Office staff members, according to Treasurer Christine Krzysiak.
“This morning it was going awful,” Krzysiak said Monday afternoon. “We could do nothing this morning for two hours.”
In the past, county treasurer’s offices across the state processed began processing antlerless license applications — “doe tags” — that arrived via mail in their distinctive pink envelopes. For more than 40 years, treasurer’s offices were the only authorized sellers for doe tags.
Last year the General Assembly lifted that restriction, allowing the Pennsylvania Game Commission to designate tag agents — such as Walmart and Dunham’s Sports in the Meadville area — and to sell doe tags online through the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing Service that was already in use for other types of hunting licenses.
The rollout included problems and delays across the state, Krzysiak was told by Game Commission officials.
The doe tag system needed an update, she said, but after a bumpy first day, she was reserving judgment on the new system.
After beginning the processing of tags at 8:30 a.m., she said, things ground to a halt about 35 minutes later, with the office unable to print licenses for about two hours. With a line of would-be hunters extending well out the office’s door, the system began working again shortly after 11, slowly at first.
By mid-afternoon, Krzysiak said, things were moving smoothly.
Duane Koller, long-time hunter and host of “Crawford County Outdoors” on Armstrong’s local programming channel, encountered the sizable line when he stopped by the courthouse in the morning and decided not to wait. He assumed the new system had been “swamped” and returned a few hours later to pick up his doe tag after waiting on a shorter line. Despite his two trips to the courthouse, Koller was glad to see the system modernized.
“I like the idea of going for a doe tag and not having to mail it in with two stamps and all that kind of stuff the way you used to have to do it,” Koller said. Under the old system, applications had to be mailed, he explained, and hunters had to include an extra stamp so the license could be sent to them.
“Then it wouldn’t come for a month and a half or two months,” he said, “and you were always like, ‘Is it going to come, is it going to come?’ So I like this better — you walk out with it in your hand.”
In a video posted to social media, Bryan Burhans, the commission’s executive director, acknowledged “inconveniences” that resulted in “some wait times early in the day, in some circumstances for an extended period of time.”
“We know today had some delays, hiccups, and in some cases some frustrated hunters at your registers,” Burhans said in thanking the new vendors selling doe tags for their efforts.
But he also pushed back against reports that the system had crashed. While it operated slowly, Burhans said a quick response to surging online applicants enabled the commission “to prevent a complete system outage.”
“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the wait times this morning,” he added. “We anticipated delays on the first day of sales and saw them, but the system has been operational all day and sales never ceased.”
Not only did sales continue, the flourished: Burhans said that in seven hours, the new system had produced nearly double the sales of doe tags compared to the first day of sales last year.
What Burhans called “hiccups,” Rep. Brad Roae called the predictable result of a government monopoly. Roae’s criticism and his call for a system that is convenient for hunters came despite the addition of numerous private retailers into the mix where county treasurer’s offices had previously been the only outlets for doe tags.
“All of us that voted no, we knew that this was going to happen,” Roae said in a phone interview. “The state is not very good when it comes to things like telephone lines that people can call in on or computer systems that can keep up with capacity.”
Roae, whose 6th District includes encompasses the Meadville and Cochranton areas, all of western Crawford County, and the southwestern portion of Erie County, was one of just 24 state House members to oppose the updates to the Game and Wildlife Code that allowed the new system to be put in place. A bipartisan group of 174 House members voted in favor. In the state Senate, Sen. Michele Brooks, whose 50th District includes all of Crawford County, was one of just five members to oppose the bill with 45 voting in favor.
With the Legislature in session Monday, Roae was among those who couldn’t go in person to the Treasurer’s Office for a doe tag. Instead, he said he was “conducting an experiment” to see how the online system worked by having someone apply for him.
“So far it’s been delayed like a lot of the other ones,” Roae said. “I’ve heard people that are trying to do it and they’re No. 50,000 in line.”
Perhaps staggering the start times based on the popularity of various wildlife management units could help prevent the system from being overwhelmed, Roae added.
Back in the Crawford County courthouse, Krzysiak was uncertain what today would bring in place of the trays of pink envelopes.
“This is the first time that we’ve had people that have been out the door in line,” she said, “so I don’t know what to expect. I have no idea if it’s going to go into tomorrow and take all week. I just don’t know.”
