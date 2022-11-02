Wayne A. and Jessie B. Stainbrook worked together for a lifetime committed to agriculture and service to community. They understood that as times change, so does agriculture, and that it’s important to preserve the future of agriculture in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Their four sons — Dan, Bruce, Lyle and Ted — established the Wayne A. and Jessie B. Stainbrook Fund in memory of their parents. This permanent charitable endowment with the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation will benefit agricultural, environmental and conservation programs and projects, as well as youth education in those four areas.
“They dedicated considerable time and effort to serve fellow agricultural producers, the agricultural community and its organizations. They realized that for their farm and their neighbors to be successful and prosper that the future would require improvement in agricultural production and business practices; rural infrastructure; conservation practices; environmental stewardship; and educational opportunities for producers, public, and especially young people,” said Dan Stainbrook, son of Wayne and Jessie.
The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation is dedicated to making Crawford County a better place to live, learn, work and raise a family. It helps people make the most of their philanthropy by giving to endowed funds. Grant awards are made from these funds to support the causes donors care about as well as worthwhile programs selected by the Foundation. The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes. It makes grants totaling more than $1,000,000 each year. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
• More information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project: Write the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, P.O. Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335; call (814) 336-5206; or visit crawfordheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.