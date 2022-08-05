Thunder in the City continues to roar back to life with an increased focus on family-friendly fun, a return to a two-day format and exciting new elements.
“We are so excited for this year,” said Christa Lundy, executive director of Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. “We’ve added four new things — and they’re big things.”
The fun begins today from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music from No Wheelman and Mayflower Hill on the stage in front of the Chamber of Commerce, 908 Diamond Park, and the traditional classic car cruise-in at Lang Motors, 821 Market St. First Friday events will be taking place simultaneously at downtown shops that stay open late each month for the occasion.
Things pick up again at 8 a.m. Saturday with the classic car show at Diamond Park and continue until 9 p.m. In addition to kids activities in Diamond Park, sidewalk sales along Chestnut Street and Park Avenue, a cornhole tournament and live music at the stage on the Diamond from noon until 9 p.m., the day will also feature the four new elements that Lundy mentioned.
Topping the list is the first of the four: the Thunder Color Bubble Rush, a mile of fun with colored bubbles, powder and foam. Registration for the event, which costs $17.50 to participate in, begins at 8:30 a.m. at Lang Motors.
The bubble rush itself bursts into action at 9 a.m., when participants will make their way down Market Street to Pine Street and back — about 1 mile round trip. Along the way, they’ll encounter eight color and bubble stations that will undoubtedly modify their look. It’s a good idea to wear something white, according to Lundy, but it’s unlikely that’s how participants will finish.
A new poker run event is likely to attract participants in the motorcycle parade that will travel from Street Track ’n Trail near Conneaut Lake to Diamond Park. The poker run takes participants to five area restaurants with the best poker hand collected winning $250.
This year’s Thunder will also feature the Cans for Wishes Jeep Show for the first time, Lundy said. Staged around Diamond Park from 4 to 9 p.m., the event will accept aluminum can drop offs to support the Cans for Wishes program of the local Make-a-Wish chapter.
Perhaps the most eye-catching new part of Thunder in the City will take place on Chestnut Street just east of the intersection with Park Avenue — and the Chalk the Block event that lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is very literally going to be on the street in front of The Chalk Shop.
A group of local artists will each have a 10-by-10-foot section of Chestnut Street as their canvas for chalk creations of their design.
“That’s a lot of chalk to be put down,” said Meadville Medical Center graphic designer Cruz Dragosavac, one of the artists who will be chalking the block. “That’s why we have six hours — I might be working pretty quick and might be a bit more loose than what I’m used to.”
Dragosavac is more used to working on an iPad or sketchbook than on asphalt, but said he’s ready to “wing it” once he hunches down on the pavement to start the streetscape of lower Chestnut Street that he plans to illustrate. Familiar sights around Meadville are one of Dragosavac’s specialties.
Of course the atmosphere could play a role in how things go, according to Dragosavac, who began to wonder about getting the perspective right and the possibility of being forced to washing some chalk off as he gets started and maps out his plan. With passers by watching, some of whom could be friends, there might be some pressure involved. The first hour, he said, could be rocky.
“If I know some of the people passing by and watching,” he said, “my headphones might go in — if you see that, you’ll know why, but it should be a fun time.
“I’m hoping the weather pans out,” he added.
Lundy offered a similar thought regarding the possibility of thunder in the meteorological sense rather than the vehicular variety.
“We’re really looking forward to a nice weekend and praying for great weather,” she said. “If not, it will still go on — and we’ll still have a good time.”
Street closures
Today: The Diamond will be closed on Friday at 11:00 am between West Center and Chestnut streets for stage setup and evening concert. Chestnut Street from Market Street to Chancery Street will be closed at 2 p.m. Market from North Street to West Steers Street will be closed Friday from 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturday: North Main Street and South Main Street will be closed from Arch Street to West Steers Street, including the Diamond. Chestnut Street will be closed from South Cottage Street to Market Street, with the intersection at Park Avenue and Market Street open. Market Street will be closed until 11 a.m. from North Street to Arch Street.
Thunder in the City schedule
Friday
5 to 8 p.m.: First Friday in downtown Meadville
5 to 9 p.m.: Classic Car Cruise-in at Lang Motors
5 to 6 p.m.: Live music by No Wheelman in front of Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, 908 Diamond Park
6:30 to 9 p.m.: Live music by Mayflower Hill
Saturday
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Classic Car Show in Diamond Park
8:30 a.m.: Registration for Thunder Color Bubble Rush at Lang Motors, 821 Market St.; tickets are $17.50
9 a.m.: Thunder Color Bubble Rush on Market Street from North Street to Pine Street
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Vendors and local food trucks in and around Diamond Park and on Chestnut Street
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Second District Elementary PTO inflatable playground fundraiser in Diamond Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Chalk the Block on Chestnut Street, featuring local artists.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: RoboBOTS demonstration in Diamond Park
Noon to 6 p.m.: Chalk Shop splatter tent in Diamond Park (while supplies last)
Noon to 6 p.m.: Jumbo Games in the Diamond (Connect 4, Yardzee, ladder ball)
Noon: Registration for Corn Hole Tournament in Diamond Park, sponsored by the CAYCC’s
1 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament in Diamond Park, Sponsored by the CAYCC’s
2 p.m.: Blessing of the Bikes at Street Track & Trail
2:15 p.m.: Veteran-led Bike Parade leaves Street Track & Trail
3 to 6 p.m.: Poker Run. Includes Street Track & Trail, Hunter’s Inn, Ranz Bar & Grill, Hitchy’s Tavern & Grille, Willy G’s Pub and Firehouse Tap & Grille (Best Poker Hand wins $250.00)
3 p.m. Car show winners announced from the event stage
3:15 p.m.: Shimmy Mob; Sacred Circle belly dance troupe
4 to 6 p.m.: Live music by Necessary Experience
4 to 9 p.m.: Cans for Wishes Jeep Show around Diamond Park
6:25 p.m.: Poker Run winners announced from event stage
6:30 to 9 p.m.: Live music by Go For Broke
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.