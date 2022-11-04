French Creek Valley Conservancy held a ribbon cutting for their new John Anselmo Launch on Miller Station Road outside of Cambridge Springs late last month. The launch replaces a large stone step access immediately adjacent to Miller Station Road Bridge.
The launch honors the brother of James Anselmo, who generously donated funds for the project. John Anselmo was known for treasuring French Creek and the watershed, and James Anselmo approached French Creek Valley Conservancy hoping to honor his brother’s memory and passion for the environment.
Started in 2020, the project timeline was extended until this year by the pandemic and a slow permitting process.
Brenda Costa, executive director of the conservancy, proposed the new launch after using the steps as an entry and exit point for kayaking trips.
“I thought about how difficult that launch was for people with any kind of physical limitation and I wanted to make it easier,” Costa said.
Emergency service personnel in the area had also reported that the highest number of calls come from that area of French Creek, according to Costa.
“EMS personnel said it would be helpful to be able to get a rescue boat in at that location, so there was added incentive to build a ramp-style launch,” she said.
In addition to Anselmo’s generous gift, the project was funded by two grants from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation of Natural Resources and an Ohio Basin Access for Canoes and Kayaks grant from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Pennsylvania Organization for Watershed and Rivers, and the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
Local farmer Kevin Troyer donated the land for the launch and parking area. Troyer has allowed free public access on the property for many years, but at times vehicles damaged his crops in the adjacent field. The creation of an “official” parking area should prevent that going forward, according to Costa.
During this year’s French Creek Cleanup in September, students and parents from Seton Catholic School helped to install signs and plant two dozen trees and shrubs, which will help stabilize the creek banks and shade the area.
As French Creek’s time as Pennsylvania River of the Year winds down, this is a lasting project the Conservancy is very proud of, Costa said.
“Our mission is conservation, but we also want to provide free access points for people to enjoy French Creek,” she added. “We had seven funders and almost 100 people make this project a success, but this launch is for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.