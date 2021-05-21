Crawford County has new dairy royalty.
The 49th annual Crawford County Dairy Princess Pageant took place Saturday at Pleasantview Alliance Church, with Karissa Petruso of Conneaut Lake named 2021-22 Dairy Princess and Emma Morrell of Cochranton as the Alternate Dairy Princess.
Included in the program were speeches and skits by the county dairy royalty team.
Speeches were presented by Dairy Maids Hannah Lyons of Cochranton and Sydney Preston of Centerville. Receiving top honors for Best Dairy Maid Speech was Sydney Preston with her speech, "The Littlest Things Make the Biggest Difference." Junior representatives also entertained the attendees with a puppet show featuring Clara the Cow, Harvey the Horse, and Pesky the Pig.
The Dairy Miss participants ages from 8 to 12 were asked a dairy knowledge question on stage and will join the team this year to help promote the dairy industry. Dairy Misses are Emma Waddell of Townville, Holly Wetherell of Linesville, and Cecile Preston of Centerville.
The princess contestants were interviewed by the judges in the morning before the pageant and presented speeches intended for adult audiences and skits for school-age children. They also had to answer an impromptu question on stage. Awards for Best Speech and Best Skits were awarded.
Petruso received Best Speech for “My Dairy Story” and she received Best Skit for “Breaking Moo’s.” Petruso and Morrell will work together during the next year to educate the public about the industry and the importance of including three servings of dairy in your diet every day, pageant officials said.
Outgoing Princess Abagail Bryan and the team worked very hard and faced many challenges promoting dairy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers also thanked Casey Costello for her years serving as a Dairy Miss and Dairy Maid.
The royalty team is always looking for opportunities to share their knowledge at schools, meetings, open house events and fairs.
• To schedule them to attend an event: Contact Chris Waddell at (814) 720-5584.