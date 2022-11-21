Officer Timothy Fuller, the latest addition to Meadville Police Department, was introduced to Meadville City Council by Chief Michael Tautin during a standing-room-only meeting last week.
Fuller, a lifelong Meadville-area resident, joins the department after previously serving as a waterways conservation officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Tautin told council members. Fuller graduated from Meadville Area Senior High in 2007 and was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation before entering law enforcement, according to Tautin.
“Welcome home,” Councilwoman Autumn Vogel told Fuller after he was introduced.
“It’s nice to meet everybody,” Fuller responded.
The larger-than-normal crowd at council’s meeting on Wednesday included members of Fuller’s family and more than 40 supporters of an unrelated proposal for a rental inspection program.
City Council members voted unanimously to concur with City Manager Maryann Menanno’s appointment of Fuller. The city manager is responsible for hiring city employees, but council has traditionally voted on motions to concur with hirings involving police officers and firefighters.
After Tautin’s introduction and Council’s vote, Fuller was administered the oath of office by Mayor Jaime Kinder.
