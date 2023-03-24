Two city of Meadville bridges — one that is in “much worse condition” than previously believed, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, and another that is structurally sound, though clearly in need of aesthetic improvements — were the focus of discussion this week during the first-ever meeting of Meadville City Council’s new infrastructure subcommittee.
The bridges in question are the Clinton Court bridge, located just east of the intersection with Market Street, and the Grove Street bridge, located between Walnut and North streets. Both bridges carry the respective streets over Mill Run, though the Clinton Court bridge is largely invisible since it is located where Mill Run travels underneath the city surface.
The Clinton Court bridge needs to be addressed soon, according to Menanno, while the Grove Street bridge is not among the top-priority bridges in the city. Ashley Porter of Porter Consulting Engineers P.C., the city’s engineering firm, recommended the work be coordinated with construction on The Arc Community Greenspace underway now. Porter has also been involved with planning for The Arc project.
Plans to address the Clinton Court bridge date back more than a decade. Funds were set aside for repairs as part of the 2012 capital borrowing plan, Menanno told the infrastructure committee. In 2021, with the bridge still in need of repairs, the city received a grant of $68,950 from Crawford County’s Act 13 funds for at-risk bridges. At the time, repairs were expected to cost about $137,000.
“Since that time, our city engineer has revisited Clinton Court bridge, gone underneath, looked at it, determined that it is in much worse condition than we anticipated,” Menanno told all of council last week.
With the repairs now expected to cost $234,250, City Council last week authorized another application for Act 13 funds from Crawford County, this time for $48,175. The Act 13 grants require the city to contribute the same amount and matching funds would come from the $141,000 remaining from the 2012 capital borrowing, according to Menanno.
Act 13 authorizes the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to collect drilling impact fees on unconventional oil and gas wells. The fees are distributed annually to state agencies, counties and municipalities based on allocation formulas.
A 2020 inspection of the bridge ranked the deck and substructure of the bridge in poor condition and the superstructure in fair condition, describing “deteriorated concrete and stone bridge components including cracks in the abutment, floodwalls, and bridge deck.”
In contrast, the Grove Street bridge, where the parapets that run along the sidewalks on either side are in clear disrepair, passes muster with regard to structural integrity, according to Menanno.
Repairs to the bridge could be performed, infrastructure subcommittee member Jim Roha said Wednesday, but the repairs themselves would likely be “unsightly” and would not have a significant impact. In addition, the bridge is slated to be replaced by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, making any repairs by the city “a complete loss of money,” he added.
