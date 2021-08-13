Pennsylvania’s population only grew 2.4 percent over the last decade even as the state’s population hit 13 million, new Census data shows.
Suburban and urban communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania grew faster than most of the rural areas of the state over the past decade, the 2020 U.S. Census shows in data released Thursday.
The data will be at the heart of the state’s efforts this fall to redraw political maps for lawmakers in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress. Congressional maps are set by legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the governor. The legislative maps are set by a commission consisting of four legislative leaders and chaired by former Pitt chancellor Mark Nodenberg.
The 2020 Census had already announced earlier this year that Pennsylvania will lose one of its 18 seats in Congress because the state’s population hasn’t grown as fast as other states have.
Twenty-three of the state’s 67 counties saw growth over the last decade, most of them in the eastern side of the state. In rural Pennsylvania, few counties saw growth, with the exemption of areas of southcentral Pennsylvania.
In western Pennsylvania, Allegheny County added 27,230 to hit 1.25 million in population. Butler County added 9,901 people to hit 193,763 and Washington County added 1,529 people to hit 209,349. All of the rest of western Pennsylvania’s counties lost population over the decade, the Census data shows.
Philadelphia added 77,791 residents as the state’s largest city topped 1.6 million people. The four suburban counties around Philadelphia — Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery — combined gained 131,346 people.
In southcentral Pennsylvania, Cumberland County gained 24,063 people, Dauphin County gained 18,301, Lancaster County gained 33,539 and York County gained 21,466.
The new Census data shows that Pennsylvania’s population is 73.5 percent white, 10.5 percent Black and 8.1 percent Hispanic.
Pennsylvania’s population shift follows national trends, according to Census data.
Marc Perry, a senior demographer for the 2020 Census, said that national data shows that smaller counties were more likely to see losses in population over the last decade while the country’s largest counties were most likely to see growth.
“With 52 percent of all counties having smaller populations in 2020 than in 2010, metro areas are even more prominent this decade,” he said.
The state’s Legislative Reapportionment Committee — dealing with legislative maps — and the state government committees in both chambers of the General Assembly have already begun holding hearings on the redistricting process.
Advocates have been pressing for those groups to release draft maps to give the public a clearer view of what potential changes are in the offing.
Thursday’s release of redistricting data allows Pennsylvania legislators to begin the process of drawing new voting district maps that will shape our elections for the next 10 years.
“While this process has historically been conducted behind closed doors with little to no public input, 2021 is our year to flip the script and ensure that the voices of our communities, particularly those of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and other communities of color, are at the center of the conversation,” said Khalif Ali, executive director of Common Cause in Pennsylvania.
When redistricting is fair, transparent and includes everyone, our maps are more likely to be representative and secure free, fair and responsive elections for the next decade. That is why we continue to advocate for a process that prioritizes opportunities for meaningful public input, public access to the redistricting data used by mapmakers in Pennsylvania, and a mapmaking process conducted openly rather than behind closed doors,” Ali said.
The Census has another data release scheduled for the end of September, but Ron Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census, said that release will only include the same data provided Thursday, but provided in more user-friendly formats.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.