Negotiations that began in January between PENNCREST School District and the union representing its teachers will continue with another of the monthly meetings between the two sides scheduled for Thursday, according to leaders involved in the talks.
The district’s most recent five-year agreement with PENNCREST Area Education Association expired with the beginning of the current school year. Following the expiration of the previous contract in August 2017, the district and the union operated without an agreement for nearly a year before a new one was approved in June 2018.
“No progress,” PENNCREST School Board President Luigi DeFrancesco said of the ongoing negotiations in a phone interview Friday. “That’s all we have.”
DeFrancesco is once again a member of the district’s negotiating team, as he was for the last contract. Following the negotiations in 2017 and 2018, DeFrancesco ultimately abstained from the board’s 6-2 vote to approve the contract when the district’s attorney advised him he could not vote against it after having helped to craft it. At the time, DeFrancesco said that he abstained because “there were a couple things we never got to” in the negotiating process.
Whether there’s cause for optimism about a compromise on the new contract being reached soon is “hard to tell,” DeFrancesco said Friday, before adding, “The only thing we have is a lot of hope that we can come to a conclusion pretty quick.”
Melissa Statman, the PENNCREST Cyber Academy science teacher who is president of the union, expressed a similar position.
“The Association is hopeful that the parties can continue working to find a fair settlement,” Statman wrote in an email to the Tribune last week.
The comments from Statman and DeFrancesco come after union members showed up in force at the district’s most recent school board meeting. Dozens of teachers, most of them wearing red, attended the standing room-only meeting. The turnout was meant as a message, Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High biology teacher Justin Grubbs told the board.
“We,” he said as he gestured to the red-shirted teachers lining the walls of the conference room, “are in attendance to show support for our negotiations team and appeal to you, the members of the PENNCREST School Board, to join us in working harder to find a fair compromise to the current negotiations.”
Asked about the “working harder” invitation, DeFrancesco said, “It takes two to dance. We have to work together. There’s no way one side can work harder than the other. We have to work at the same tempo. Otherwise, nothing’s going to get accomplished.”
Top concerns for the union, according to Statman, include the district’s ability to recruit highly qualified teachers and also to be “able to support and retain those professionals who have invested their efforts and talents into helping our PENNCREST students succeed.”
Union members have not considered striking, Statman said, and the negotiations team “hopes that such an option never needs to be considered.”
