The Meadville area received about three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain in about an hour Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland said 0.74 inches of rain fell not long after the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning.
There were no major issues reported, but some of the typical areas in Meadville experienced excessive water on the roads, including Park Avenue.
The weather service later issued a flood advisory for the county, but that expired Monday evening.
The NWS said up to 3 inches of rain fell in some parts of the region.