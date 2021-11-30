There were 28 hospitality businesses in Crawford County that received a total of more than $900,000 in funding under Pennsylvania's COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief Program, or CHIRP, this year.
They were among 5,860 businesses statewide receiving funding support this year through the $145 million program to help protect and preserve the hospitality industry in Pennsylvania.
"We developed the CHIRP program to provide immediate relief to the commonwealth’s restaurants and hospitality businesses recovering from the pandemic," Gov Tom Wolf said in statement. "These businesses and their employees made sacrifices for their communities during one of the most unprecedented times we have ever lived through. It was a major priority for my administration to offer quick assistance through trusted, local partners that truly understood the needs of their area’s businesses."
Pennsylvania worked with all 67 counties to administer the funding through one or more designated Community Economic Development Organizations (CEDO) or Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI). Grants were awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.
Crawford County businesses received a total of $944,539.
Receiving $50,000 each were: Best Taste Concessions; Belinda's Inc. (The Pit Stop); J & Z Becker (Springboro Inn); Antonio's; L & M Eatery, LLC (Downtown Mall Bistro); StarAlliance Hotels Inc. (Hampton Inn); Leo Enterprises, Inc. (Fire House Tap & Grille); Voodoo Brewing Co.; Mupere Inc. (Country Side Family Restaurant); Meadville Valenza Restaurant LLC; Scott's M6A Joint Venture (Applebee's); and Quality Inn.
Receiving $40,000 each were: Chippers Pub; BRK Hospitality IV LLC (Econolodge); and On the Lake Enterprises (Hotel Conneaut).
Receiving $35,000 each were: Double D's Venango Hotel Inc. and Ranz Inc.
Receiving $20,000 each were: Bayfront Brewing Co. (Roff School Tavern) and Pennline Lanes and Lounge.
Receiving $15,000 each were: Factory Restaurant and Beveridge's Other Place.
Receiving $10,000 each were: Hailwood Golf Club LLC (Safari Bar); The Crooked Paddle; and Making Memories Catering LLC.
Receiving $5,000 each were: Bo‐Rock's Inc.; Slayton Family LLC (Kona Ice); and Beginnings and Endings LLC (Vacavi Cafe).
SFBW Inc. (Sprague Farm &Brew Works) received $39,539.