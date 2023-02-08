Attendees at last weekend’s seventh annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale cast ballots for the “People’s Choice” award while they viewed more than 140 original art items submitted by 76 artists and displayed in the main lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin during the Franklin On Ice festival.
This free exhibit of original artwork made using diverse techniques features depictions of outdoor recreation and natural resources of northwestern Pennsylvania.
The Council on Greenways and Trails and Penn Soil Resource Conservation & Development Council are pleased to announce that the top vote-getter with 48 votes is an oil on canvas painting entitled “Snowy Owl” by Deac Mong of Franklin.
This large, eye-catching painting focuses on the head of a snowy owl. As his prize, Mong received a hand-made stoneware bowl produced by and courtesy of Cheri Lee Anderton-Yarnell of Franklin, part of Moonrise Porcelain & Stoneware.
This year, two photographers tied for runner-up for “People’s Choice,” each earning 23 votes for their entry.
An image entitled “Fox Smelling Daffodil” was submitted by Oil City’s Mark Hutchinson. “It Is Well….” photographed by Franklin’s Jodi Baker-Lewis depicts aquatic vegetation growing through the shadowed surface of a calm waterway.
This free public event was jointly coordinated by two area non-profit organizations — Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council based in Warren and the Council on Greenways and Trails based in Oil City.
