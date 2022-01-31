The cost of natural gas is going down for customers of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. by more than $2.50 per month.
National Fuel has submitted its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission which lowers the cost.
Effective Tuesday, the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 101,100 cubic feet of gas will fall by $2.60, from $85.16 to $82.56.
According to National Fuel, the decrease primarily is due to lower market prices for natural gas, which have decreased the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel buys for customers.
Under Pennsylvania law, gas supply costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to the utility.
Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas.
National Fuel’s next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges is May 1.