The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for Crawford and Erie counties in effect from 7 a.m. today through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
In an announcement made Sunday, NWS warned of possible snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and winds as fast as 35 miles per hour. Affected locations include Meadville, Titusville, Erie, Corry, Edinboro and Union City.
While snowfall is expected to begin this morning, the National Weather Service said maximum intensity will not be reached until the afternoon and evening. Snow will continue during the night before "quickly diminishing" by Tuesday morning.
In Crawford, the highest amount of snow is expected to fall in the northern parts of the county. Across the region, the heaviest snow is expected to occur in Erie County, generally southeast of Interstate 90 and east of Interstate 79.
The weather service said travel could be "very difficult" during the snowfall, and cautioned that hazardous conditions could affect the morning or evening commute.