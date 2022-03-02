TITUSVILLE — National Vietnam War Veterans Day is March 29.
The Vietnam War was a conflict of the communist government of North Vietnam and its allies, the Viet Cong, in South Vietnam versus the government of the South Vietnam government and the United States, its principal ally. The war lasted from 1954 to 1975 with America entering the war in 1965.
The U.S. saw a threat to national security interests with the spread of communism and was determined to end it. Protests against the escalating roles of the U.S. in the war began with demonstrations in 1964, and grew into a nationwide social movement. Protesters argued that entering the war to stop communist expansion was unjustifiable or an intervention into a foreign civil war. Additionally, extensive television coverage enabled people to see the violence and damage of the war, giving protesters moral ground to argue that the war was too devastating to continue keeping U.S. citizens there.
The United States totally withdrew from Vietnam on March 29, 1973, and the war officially ended on April 30, 1975. The Vietnam War had been the longest war the U.S. had fought in up to that point in history, and the most controversial. Estimated solider and civilian casualties range from 966,000 to 3.812 million. There were an estimated 58,318 U.S. soldier casualties alone. A total of 9,087,000 military personnel served on active duty during the Vietnam era, with over 2,709,000 Americans serving in Vietnam, almost 10 percent of the generation. Also, 7,484 women served in Vietnam, with 83.5 percent being nurses.
Other important days this month, which is Women’s History Month:
• March 3: Navy Reserve birthday.
• March 4: Hug a GI Day.
• March 5: Seabee birthday
• March 13: Daylight Saving Time begins (spring forward).
• March 13: K 9 Veterans Day.
• March 15: American Legion birthday.
• March 17: St. Patrick’s Day.
• March 21: Rosie the Riveter Day.
• March 25: Medal of Honor Day.
Charlie Castelluccio, a Titusville resident, is chaplain of northwest Pennsylvania’s 28th District of Veterans of Foreign Wars and is a member of Titusville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5958.