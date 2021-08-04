CONNEAUTVILLE — As part of the National Night Out celebration in Conneautville on Tuesday, the Conneaut Valley Health Center-Valley Dental Center threw open its doors for its first open house since it was rebuilt last year.
For the center, it was a landmark moment in what has been a difficult past few years. The building was gutted in a Feb. 26, 2018 fire, an early-morning blaze of undetermined cause. The structure was subsequently rebuilt, only to see its March 2020 opening quickly overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic that sent it into lockdown mode. Dental care at the facility was completely put on pause except for emergencies for many months.
Now the center on Washington Street is fully up-and-running and open to the public, ready to fulfill a much-needed niche in the rural community. It's something that has employees and administrators feeling proud.
"To be able to give this community a fully functioning health center again is incredible," said Shannon O'Brien, a physician associate at the center.
O'Brien is among the original set of employees who worked at the center when the fire occurred. She recalled the day of the blaze, and being told by her boss early in the morning that her place of work had caught fire.
"I remember that Monday very vividly," she said.
With the center being the only local source of medical care for many miles in the Conneautville area, a mobile medical unit was placed in Conneautville to serve patients while the facility rebuilt. The first medical unit, O'Brien said, was essentially a one-room trailer.
Now the center is back and, in the opinion of many workers there, better than ever. Dorothy Dixon, medical practice manager, said the new center features much more up-to-date technology and equipment.
Among this new equipment, according to Valley Dental Office Manager Rachetta Welker, is a complete transition to digital for the dental center's records and X-rays. The dental center lost much of its previously physical records in the blaze, something that can be avoided with a digital format.
The building itself features many other improvements. O'Brien said more windows have been added to create a nicer atmosphere for patients, and the center has been made handicapped accessible. More screens have also been added and the structure has been built in such a way so sound does not travel as easily as it did in the last building, helping to better ensure privacy.
All of this and the center is actually smaller than it was before.
"It's smaller, but it's actually much more functional," O'Brien said.
While the residency clinic previously available has been moved to another facility, the center is otherwise fully functioning and able to take in patients. The team of medical professionals can offer many kinds of general medical care, including immunizations, blood draws and sickness screenings.
The facility is even able to perform testing for the coronavirus, and help facilitate patients getting COVID shots at another facility under the Meadville Medical Center umbrella.
The return of the facility is a welcome one to the community. Allen Clark, mayor of Conneautville, said the loss of the center was "devastating" for the borough, as residents would otherwise have to drive to Meadville or Erie County to reach medical care.
"This area definitely needs rural health and rural dental," Clark said. "Our population is aging, so to have something in their backyard is important."
Welker said the dental center provides for many Amish or elderly residents in the area who otherwise do not have the transportation to reach regular dental care.
The ability to provide for people who may otherwise not be able to reach regular medical care is something many staff members and administrators at the center hold dear.
"I think access to care for rural communities can be difficult, so I think the idea that we can have this rural health center is very important," said Kristy Netkowicz, medical director for rural centers.
Philip Pandolph, CEO of Meadville Medical Center, said it is a "pleasure" for the center to serve the Conneautville area on behalf of the hospital.
Gabrielle Pierce, vice president of physician services, said Clark had asked the center to hold an open house as part of National Night Out. With the COVID-19 pandemic having cast a pall over the center's original reopening, holding one now seemed like a good fit for the staff.
As part of the open house, staff handed out health information, performed blood pressure exams, and held various games for attendees to play. Free cookies and flavored shaved ice were also given out.
National Night Out, which was introduced in 1984, is an annual countrywide campaign that promotes camaraderie between police and community members to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out website.
