The cost of natural gas is going down next week for customers of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp.
However, for the first time in more than 15 years, the cost of delivering that natural gas may rise for those same customers next year, according to the utility company.
National Fuel has submitted its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which lowers the monthly cost for the average residential customer.
Effective Tuesday, the monthly bill of the average residential customer using 8,400 cubic feet of gas a month will fall by $2.29, from $99.93 to $97.64.
According to National Fuel, the decrease primarily is due to lower market prices for natural gas that National Fuel buys for customers.
Under Pennsylvania law, gas supply costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to the utility. Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas.
In a separate filing, National Fuel has requested an increase in its base delivery rate for the average residential customer by $9.74 per month.
National Fuel hasn’t increased its delivery service charges in Pennsylvania since 2007.
If approved by the PUC, the proposed base rate increase is expected to take effect on Aug 1, 2023, according to Brian Welsch, National Fuel’s assistant vice president for rates and regulation.
“We’ve had inflationary pressure with costs rising,” Welsch said. Those costs include labor and benefits, material and service purchases by National Fuel as well as technology and cyber security upgrades, he said.
If granted by the PUC, the increase in delivery charges would accelerate pipeline replacement and modernization of its delivery system and increase safety and reliability, he said.
“We have 4,850 miles of pipelines to maintain,” he said. “We have some areas that are bare steel or wrought iron pipe.”
National Fuel’s proposal requires a thorough review process by the PUC that typically lasts up to nine months, Welsch said.
As part of the review process, the PUC can accept, reject or modify the company’s proposal.
If approved, new delivery rates likely would take effect Aug. 1, 2023, he said.
Welsch pointed out the PUC 2022 Rate Comparison Report issued in April showed National Fuel has the lowest total monthly bills and the lowest customer and distribution charges among large gas utilities in Pennsylvania.
