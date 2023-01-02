The cost of natural gas could be going down significantly for many area customers beginning later this year.
A filing by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) projects a decrease in the annual gas supply cost for consumers of $285.08 for the year beginning Aug. 1. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease 22.65 percent, from $104.91 to $81.15 per month.
The primary reason for this forecasted decrease in gas supply charges is that costs associated with the purchase and transmission of natural gas are projected to be lower than those reflected in current rates, the company stated in a press release Friday.
The company cautioned that this projection is for prices to be experienced next winter and must be thoroughly reviewed and approved by the PUC before becoming effective. Additionally, upon approval, pricing will be adjusted quarterly to reflect current market prices.
The announcement comes less than one month after PUC members voted 5-0 to investigate an October filing from National Fuel that proposed an increase to the company’s base delivery rate that would have raised the average customer’s monthly bill by $9.74 per month. The PUC’s decision to investigate resulted in a suspension of the rate increase for up to seven months as the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge formulates a recommended decision.
National Fuel has not had an increase its delivery service charges in Pennsylvania since 2007. The company has cited rising costs of labor and benefits, material and service purchases as well as technology and modernization of its pipeline delivery system.
National Fuel serves about 214,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania including Crawford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.