The natural gas bill for the average residential customer of National Fuel Gas will drop by a $1.80 a month, starting in October.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) on Thursday approved a plan submitted by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. to distribute $3.8 million in federal tax savings back to customers.
The company will distribute $3,806,329.18 in tax savings and interest for the period of Oct. 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. The money is associated with the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which had not been previously addressed, according to the PUC.
It means the average residential customer's natural gas bill will drop by $1.80 a month, from $79.92 to $78.12, company spokeswoman Carly Manino told the Tribune.
Customers will get a "negative surcharge" — or credit — for the tax savings on their monthly bill, starting Oct. 1 and continuing for 12 months.