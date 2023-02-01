Starting today, customers of National Fuel Gas will pay about 11.5 percent less a month for natural gas.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted its quarterly adjustment to gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), which is effective today.
It lowers the bill of a typical residential customer by $11.17 a month.
The average monthly bill will fall from $108.36 to $97.19, which is about a 11.5 percent decline.
The dollar amounts are based on a customer with annual usage of 102,800 cubic feet of natural gas.
The downward rate adjustment for the gas supply charge primarily is due to lower market prices for natural gas.
The gas supply charge is the price that National Fuel pays for natural gas.
Under PUC regulations, such savings must be passed along to customers on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
The gas supply charge may be adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in the price of natural gas. The PUC allows National Fuel to adjust its purchased gas cost rate in February, May, August and November.
National Fuel’s price-to-compare gas commodity charge also will decrease to $0.75471 per 100 cubic feet (ccf). The reference point, detailed on the National Fuel bill under Gas Supply Charges, is important for customers who shop for an alternate gas supplier.
National Fuel provides natural gas service to more than 750,000 customers in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania, including Crawford County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.