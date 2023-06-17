National Fuel customers likely will see an increase in their bills later this summer.
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. had a joint settlement approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Thursday.
The joint settlement increases annual base rate delivery revenues, which is the cost of operating National Fuel’s utility pipeline distribution system.
The base rate increase takes effect Aug. 1 and increases the average monthly bill for residential customers by about $7, based upon gas cost rates at the time of filing.
The utility said it is the first time delivery rates have increased since 2007.
“Additional revenues are now needed due to rising operating costs and investments in the system, including the acceleration of its pipeline safety and modernization program,” the company said in making the announcement.
Across northwestern Pennsylvania, National Fuel maintains 4,850 miles of utility pipelines and facilities and provides gas service to approximately 214,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.
National Fuel’s Weather Normalization Adjustment also was approved. The adjustment is designed to protect people from volatility in weather trends. The program credits customers on their bill if the weather is 3 percent colder than normal and charges customers if the weather is 3 percent warmer than normal.
In addition, National Fuel announced an increase in its annual contribution for customer assistance programs.
Those include the Low-Income Usage Reduction Program and the Neighbor for Neighbor hardship program.
