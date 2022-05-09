VERNON TOWNSHIP — A two-laned roundabout that some drivers already find challenging became an obstacle course of sorts Sunday morning when hundreds of nails were deposited in the roadway.
Approximately 300 finish nails were scattered around the northern side of the “Big I” roundabout at the the intersection of routes 6, 322, 19 and 98, according to Chief Donie Grinnell of Vernon Central Hose Co. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 9 a.m. and found the nails concentrated in the portion of the roundabout closest to Sheetz, 16590 Conneaut Lake Road.
“We’re assuming they must have fallen off the back of somebody’s truck,” Grinnell said.
No vehicles with tire punctures were evident at the scene, according to Grinnell, who speculated that some drivers could find punctures in the morning.
The cleanup effort took about 30 minutes.
“We were able to keep traffic going through one lane of the roundabout on that side,” he said.