Steven Nader is seeking a seat on Conneaut School Board in the May 16 primary and has crossfiled for both the Democratic and Republican nominations.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
Nader, a lifelong resident of Greenwood Township, is seeking election from Conneaut School District Region 3.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve and give back to our community in any way I can,” he said in making the announcement.
Nader is a 1990 graduate of Conneaut Lake High School.
